MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 2.10.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

