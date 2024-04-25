MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
MFA Financial Price Performance
MFA Financial stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 2.10.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.00%.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
