OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Down 65.2% in April

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.1 %

OCCIN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1094 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

