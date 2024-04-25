Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $922.32 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $43.92 or 0.00068024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $922.32 million and $162.76 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 43.40536071 USD and is down -11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $189,540,052.16 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

