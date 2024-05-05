One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IEI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
