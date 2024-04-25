Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.19-14.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.27. Pool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $377.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.80.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

