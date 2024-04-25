Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Decreased by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.