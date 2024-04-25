South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,998 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.18% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

