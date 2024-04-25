STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $202.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS has a 1-year low of $180.54 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.06.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 18.2% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 84.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 41.5% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

