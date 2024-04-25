Susquehanna Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.14.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.