Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,206. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.