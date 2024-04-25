The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.0 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.28-0.51 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHYF

The Shyft Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 143,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,120. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.27 million, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.12%.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.