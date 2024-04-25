Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 24,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.30. 2,638,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $505.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

