Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tracsis Trading Up 0.6 %

LON TRCS opened at GBX 825 ($10.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,727.27 and a beta of 0.73. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 690 ($8.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 896.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 860.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($104,147.73). In related news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.36), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($104,147.73). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($10.99), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($24,591.53). Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.00) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRCS

About Tracsis

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.