UBS Group Trims QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Target Price to $5.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

QuantumScape Stock Down 8.8 %

NYSE QS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 7,548,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,381. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.76. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

