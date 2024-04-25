Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UNB opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Free Report ) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

