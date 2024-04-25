Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ UNB opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.
Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
