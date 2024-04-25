Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Veritex Stock Performance

Veritex stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.