VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 40,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
VPRB remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,137. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
VPR Brands Company Profile
