VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 40,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

VPRB remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,137. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.