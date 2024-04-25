William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Incyte Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $75.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

