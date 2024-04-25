Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

