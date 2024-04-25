Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

WPK stock opened at C$45.39 on Thursday. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$36.95 and a 1 year high of C$46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$375.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winpak will post 3.1780822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

