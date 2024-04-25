Wynn Capital LLC Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 318,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.4 %

Robert Half stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 384,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

