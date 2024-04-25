Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,011,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 223,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 178,729 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $148.87 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

