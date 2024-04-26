Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Buys $17,609.12 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano purchased 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,609.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,868 shares in the company, valued at $734,345.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 352,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,769. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
