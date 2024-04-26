Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Buys $17,609.12 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano purchased 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,609.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,868 shares in the company, valued at $734,345.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 352,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,769. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

