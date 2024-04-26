Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.01. 219,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,537. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.54. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

