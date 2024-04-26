Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.01. 694,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.