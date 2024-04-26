Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.10 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.45. 698,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

