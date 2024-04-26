CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.