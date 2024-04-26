DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DocGo by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. DocGo has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

