Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (ACCD, AGI, ALSN, AOS, APPF, ARE, ASB, ATYM, AVY, AXON)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $87.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $92.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $275.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $238.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by Paradigm Capital from C$14.00 to C$17.80. Paradigm Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.16). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $248.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$104.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$101.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $86.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $91.00 to $89.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $97.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $18.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $80.00 to $78.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 215 ($2.66). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $338.00 to $340.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $142.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $465.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $63.00 to $61.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $55.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $3.25 to $3.75. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $10.50 to $9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$51.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $208.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $185.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $144.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $151.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $91.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $8.00 to $7.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $80.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $71.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $34.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$166.00 to C$160.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $195.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $200.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $220.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $190.00 to $210.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $190.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $172.00 to $182.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $190.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $174.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $164.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$220.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price cut by Stephens from $44.00 to $42.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $330.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $343.00 to $349.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $362.00 to $363.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$256.00 to C$261.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $38.50 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $36.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $40.00 to $32.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $630.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $650.00 to $700.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $692.00 to $698.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $257.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $213.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $430.00 to $384.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $330.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group from $23.50 to $21.50. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $143.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $470.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $450.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $465.00 to $489.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $87.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $82.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $43.00 to $48.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $475.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $560.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $505.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $206.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $169.00 to $172.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $158.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $132.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$132.00 to C$136.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $156.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $114.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $164.00 to $168.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $238.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $224.00 to $236.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $187.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $325.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $95.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$13.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $68.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$73.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $442.00 to $446.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $178.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $55.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $240.00 to $225.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $230.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 275 ($3.40). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $94.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $92.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $235.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $277.00 to $289.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $105.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $480.00 to $500.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $189.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $252.00 to $258.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $720.00 to $750.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.20 to $21.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $9.00 to $8.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$235.00 to C$240.00. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $196.00 to $195.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $303.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

