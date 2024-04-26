Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$23.50 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.83.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$26.06 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.59.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.0165631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

