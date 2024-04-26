FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

FNCB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,945. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit.

