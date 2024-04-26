FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

In other news, Director Edward Rogers purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at C$25,569.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

