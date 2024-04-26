Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

