ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in ING Groep by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.92. 1,452,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

