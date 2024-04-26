Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 1,523 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $139,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,303.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $127,630.36.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $210,566.15.

Natera Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $91.28 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Natera by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Natera by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 93,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.