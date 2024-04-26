LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Price Performance

LYTS stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.