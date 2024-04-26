ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $89.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.29.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

