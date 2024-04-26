Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.50.

Emera Stock Down 0.9 %

EMA stock opened at C$46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.14.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 80.39%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.