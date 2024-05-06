Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 838,651 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $69.93. 5,643,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

