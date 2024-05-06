Insider Buying: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Purchases 533,009 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 533,009 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $943,425.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,538,717.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, April 26th, Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $265,332.92.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22.

NYSE:EAF remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,950. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

GrafTech International last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,981,000 after buying an additional 2,618,477 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after buying an additional 2,580,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,521,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,425.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,132,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,287,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EAF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

