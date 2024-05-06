The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $362,218.08 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 486,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,683. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

