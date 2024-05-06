The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $362,218.08 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TBBK traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 486,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,683. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.
