Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,344 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

