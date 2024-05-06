Eric Parthemore Sells 2,250 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $168,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SNEX traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 120,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,557. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
