Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.