Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.79. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

