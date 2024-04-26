Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Increases By 700.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

APELY stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

