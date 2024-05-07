DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.87. 1,433,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,295. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

