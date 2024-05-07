Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 5,163 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.3 %

TOL stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.77. 1,354,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,221. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

