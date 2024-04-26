Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Drops By 41.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,481. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
