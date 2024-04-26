Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Drops By 41.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,481. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUE. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 246.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 396,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 126.8% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 238,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 115,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $686,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

