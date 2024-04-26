StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SANW opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
